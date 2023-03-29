First Image Of Disney's Crater Is Released, Streams On May 12th Disney has released the first image, logo, summary, and cast list for the original movie Crater, which will stream to Disney+ on May 12th.

Disney is giving us some major blast from the past vibes with this first look from its upcoming original film Crater. This looks like something that would have been a Disney Channel Original Movie back in the day, but now it's the sort of movie that's going straight to streaming. This is the first we've learned much about the film, and we got a first-look picture, a logo, a summary, and a cast list that gives us a better idea of what we're in for. Direct-to-streaming movies can be hit or miss, so here's hoping this is one of the hits for Disney+.

Crater: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

The Disney+ Original Movie Crater will debut exclusively on the service on May 12. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi. A 21 Laps Production, the film was written by John Griffin and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. The film's executive producers are Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

Crater is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.