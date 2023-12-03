Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, legendary, warner bros discovery

First Trailer For Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Released

The first trailer and another poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have been released that tease a team-up of epic proportions.

We got some images from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire today after Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery teased the film with awesome-looking character posters earlier this week. After the Fruiosa reveal and the new character posters for Dune: Part Two, it's pretty clear that Warner Bros. is kicking in the door to tell everyone that they plan to dominate the spring and early summer box office with three big films and it's time to show off the third. The MonsterVerse is a strange kaiju if there ever was one, but the fact that this movie was made is a good sign that studios are willing to consider context when looking at release numbers. Godzilla vs. Kong didn't exactly do well, but it was up against the wall of COVID, low vaccination numbers, hybrid release, and a lot of pirating. The studio took all that and decided another film was worth looking into. This film looks to team up the two from the previous films to take on another that neither can defeat alone. We got a poster and an official trailer.

Between Godzilla Minus One coming out this weekend and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters releasing on AppleTV, this would be the weekend to give kaiju lovers everything they want. Now they have an idea of what is on the horizon with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will be here before we know it.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Simon Barrett (You're Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on April 12, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

