Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Director on Mike and Vanessa's Dynamic

The director of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 reveals her thoughts on Mike's choice to pull away from Vanessa by the end of the film.

Director Emma Tammi explains why Mike distances himself from Vanessa by the film's end.

The Marionette and Toy animatronics raise the stakes, setting the stage for a possible third film.

Despite mixed reviews, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has grossed over $231 million worldwide.

With a pandemic-era release window, Five Nights at Freddy's turned out to be a huge win for Universal and Blumhouse, translating the game's animatronic nightmare into a box office hit. The recent sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, builds on that momentum with a new story that reintroduces Mike, Abby, and Vanessa while delving deeper into the haunted lore and introducing the Marionette and the "Toy" animatronics from the game series. But this time around, two of the film franchise's core characters end the chapter on very different paths.

More specifically, by the time the credits roll, Mike and Vanessa have survived another round of trauma together, only to drift apart after Mike learns the full extent of what Vanessa kept from him about her family. The ending even has him draw a firm boundary and tell Vanessa to stay away, which surprised some viewers who hoped their bond would solidify. Now, director Emma Tammi is speaking to Screen Rant about that choice and how it fits Mike's emotional state.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Director on Mike and Vanessa Parting Ways

Tammi tells the outlet, "[He can't] just be like, 'Okay, let's just keep on keeping on.' So, for me, I think at the end of the movie, after he's had a beat to kind of get over the shock of getting out of an incredibly dangerous situation, he says he can't handle it anymore. Yeah, sort of stay away." That distance sets Vanessa up in a very different position heading into a likely third film, especially after the Marionette takes her as a new host.

Story-wise, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set about a year and a half after the first game. Abby, still attached to the animatronics, is drawn toward the original restaurant, where the Marionette awakens and begins using the Toy versions of Freddy and his friends to hunt adults it blames for past failures. Mike and Vanessa try to contain the chaos while a new guard, Michael, stirs things up and hints at a bigger Afton plan.

Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio return as Mike, Vanessa, and Abby, joined by Matthew Lillard, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace, Teo Briones, and Skeet Ulrich in key roles. Despite some pretty rough reviews from critics, the sequel has found its audience and grossed about $231 million worldwide against a budget of just under $50 million, giving Universal and Blumhouse yet another financial FNAF success.

If you missed the theatrical run, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is now available to rent or buy on all major digital platforms, with a physical release slated for February.

