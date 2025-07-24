Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2, FNAF 2

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Full Trailer Has Dropped

Blumhouse has released the first full trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. The horror sequel will release in theaters on December 5.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is, in some circles, the most anticipated film of the year. The first teaser for the horror sequel was revealed during CinemaCon, where it was also announced that the film will debut in theaters exclusively on December 5. No day and date Peacock drop for this one. Now, today, Blumhouse has debuted a full trailer. Emma Tammi returns to direct, with Josh Hutcherson back as Mike, Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail. Joining them are Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone, Pennyworth), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park, Seinfeld), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters franchise, Annabelle Comes Home), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale). Universal is giving this an early December release, which means they are behind it and think they have a blockbuster on their hands.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Official Synopsis

They're not just at Freddy's anymore. In 2023, Blumhouse's box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's, based on the blockbuster game series by Scott Cawthon, became the highest-grossing horror film of the year. Now, a shocking new chapter of animatronic terror begins. One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town's first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon. The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder and Marc Mostman.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 opens only in theaters on December 5.

