Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: annie murphy, netflix, poser

Poser: Netflix Drama Stars Sadie Stanley, Daisy Jelley, Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy will co-star in a new Netflix drama titled Poser, now in production and has breakout written all over it for the streamer.

Poser is a new drama now in production and set to stream on Netflix. It is now in production. Lauren Iungerich is the creative force behind the show and serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. It stars Sadie Stanley, Daisy Jelley, and Annie Murphy in the starring roles, and features Joel Oulette, Hubert Smielecki, Sarah Abbott, Barbara Hershey, Emily Chen, Ethan Loomis, Landis Von Jones, Silvia Dionicio, Lauren Donzisis, Christian Finlayson, Ciara Riley Wilson, Adam Beach, Beth Riesgraf, Michael Trucco, and Nikki DeLoach. TUDUM gives us all the info, including that the show will consist of eight hourlong episodes.

Poser Will Be A Breakout For Sure

"Poser centers on two estranged former best friends. When one of them is given a chance to live the life she's long coveted, and maybe get answers as to why they fell out years ago, she finds herself in a psychological game of revenge, betrayal, and heartbreak — ultimately altering their lives, and the lives of those around them, forever." Iungerich took inspiration from her own life for the show: "The idea of this show has been brewing in my brain for years. It came from a desire to examine why I was still fascinated with a childhood friend after four decades," she says. "I had to acknowledge that as much as I loved my friend, that there were moments in our friendship that I deeply envied and resented her, too. Because there is something universal about wanting to be someone else. That if we were suddenly someone else, our lives and our problems would magically disappear. And this is why female friendship is so complex and intense."

I am all in on this. This sounds like what could possibly be the next Hunting Wives or Ginny & Georgia, a huge breakout for Netflix. Man, they have been hurting for one of those, so good for them. I also ride or die for Annie Murphy, so they had me when I saw her name in the cast.

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