Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary, Weekend Box Office

Project Hail Mary Amaze Amaze Amaze's At Weekend Box Office

Project Hail Mary was the talk of the world this past weekend, and it easily won the box office. If you haven't yet, go see it!

Article Summary Project Hail Mary crushes the box office with an $80.6M debut, setting a new Amazon MGM record.

Positive reviews and an "A" CinemaScore power Project Hail Mary to the second-best non-franchise opening ever.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come underperforms with only $9.1M, falling short of expectations in fourth place.

Hoppers and Dhurandhar: The Revenge also perform well, while little competition is expected next weekend.

Project Hail Mary exceeded all expectations and crushed it at the weekend box office. The Amazon MGM film made $80.6 million, far beyond tracking and becoming the second-best opening for a non-franchise movie ever. It rode a wave of great reviews and word of mouth to an "A" CinemaScore and a dip of only -18% from first showings to Sunday, and should have fantastic legs through the spring. That number is also the highest opening for an Amazon-produced film. Worldwide, the news was also great, opening to a 2026-best $141 million. It has one more week until The Super Mario Galaxy film takes over the world, but these are such strong numbers that I have no doubt that it will hold its own against that competition.

Project Hail Mary Soars, While Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come Fails

I am sure that Project Hail Mary took a lot of the dollars that would have gone to Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, but the horror sequel still was a major disappointment, opening in fourth place with $9.1 million. While its budget was only around $20 million, according to most reports, expectations were higher, and many were confused about why a sequel was made at all. It ends up opening around $1 million more than the original. Not helping matters is that confusing and hard-to-say title. Drop the 2, and it flows so much better and doesn't make you sound weird when you say it out loud. In happier news, Hindi film Dhurandhar: The Revenge cleaned up at the box office in limited release, while Hoppers continued to perform strongly.

The weekend box office top five for March 21:

Project Hail Mary- $80.6 million Hoppers- $18 million Dhurandhar: The Revenge- $10.1 million Ready or Not 2: Here I Come- $9.1 million Reminders of Him- $8 million

This week, there really is not much of note opening wide. They Will Kill You is the most noteworthy new film, but it is not expected to make much noise. Ditto for a slew of rereleases this weekend, including Stand By Me, Ben-Hur, and The Mummy Returns. There is no question that Project Hail Mary will stay in the top spot.

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