Focus Features Celebrates 20 Years

Focus Features is turning 20 years old this year, and they are celebrating by highlighting all of the awesome films they have helped bring to the big screen. Focus already has the very awesome-looking The Northman coming out next month, but they will also be looking backward. If you missed out on seeing some previous Focus releases in theaters and you live near an AMC, now you have the chance to check them out. Take a look at the reel that Focus released below and a press release with all of the details about what movies you can see and where.

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said, "Cinema holds great power. That is the simple belief that has guided us since we asked you to join us on a journey of discovery that began twenty years ago. It has been a voyage motivated by the boundless joy that comes from experiencing the world anew when seeing it through the eyes of others, and it has been steered by the conviction that sharing that experience in a theater with friends, family, and strangers not only delights us, but brings us closer to our loved ones, our community, and the world at large."

As part of the studio's plans to celebrate the occasion, AMC Theatres will highlight the Focus Features' anniversary beginning April 29 with "Focus 20" week at select theatres nationwide. AMC will showcase seven titles from the Focus Features library, each of them receiving an afternoon and primetime screening over the seven-day period. The titles to be featured are DOWNTON ABBEY (directed by Michael Engler; September 20, 2019), BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (directed by Ang Lee; December 9, 2005), BURN AFTER READING (directed by Ethan Cohen, Joel Coen; September 12, 2008), DARKEST HOUR (directed by Joe Wright; November 22, 2017), ATONEMENT (directed by Joe Wright; December 7, 2007), ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND (directed by Michel Gondry; March 19, 2004), and HARRIET (directed by Kasi Lemmons; November 1, 2019). Learn more about "Focus 20" week HERE: https://www.amctheatres.com/ events/focus-20

Additionally, Focus Features is also the first film brand with a dedicated hub on Peacock. The streaming platform will collect the studio's historically acquired specialty films in one place to direct specialty film fans. In the coming weeks, Peacock will also be a home for Focus Features' digital series including REEL DESTINATIONS and YOU KNOW THAT SCENE.

A highlighted collection of Focus Features films will be available to rent or own on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and other major digital retailers. Films are also available to rent or own at FocusFeatures20.com.

Focus Features will also be partnering with Talenthouse, the ultimate co-creation platform, to engage Creatives in an Art Contest focused on Focus' legacy through the summer.