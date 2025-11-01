Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: frankenstein, guillermo del toro

Frankenstein: Final Trailer Teases A Fresh Spin On A Classic

Netflix released the final trailer and a bunch of new images for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which will stream on Netflix starting November 7th.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the final trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein ahead of its streaming debut.

The movie will have a limited theatrical run before arriving on Netflix for wider audiences.

Frankenstein promises a bold new vision of the iconic monster story just in time for awards season.

The film has been a long-time passion project for del Toro, fueling anticipation among horror fans.

Some of the movies that Netflix is looking to bring to the awards season are starting to hit theaters and will be on streaming very soon. If you want to see Frankenstein, you might be able to do that because it is playing in theaters, but the run is pretty limited, as is the case with most of these Netflix releases. However, if you're waiting for the streaming release, you have another week to go as we all impatiently await the chance to see one of director and writer Guillermo del Toro's passion projects finally make it to the big screen. Maybe if this one does well, someone will finance that At the Mountains of Madness film del Toro has also been low-key trying to get made for forever. Netflix released a final trailer and a bunch of images, which, unfortunately, show the Creature in all of his glory — so much for keeping that a little hidden until the release date.

Frankenstein: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Frankenstein, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. It will be released in select theaters on October 17, 2025, and stream on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

