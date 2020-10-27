New Trailer For Freaky Released Ahead Of BlumFest Thursday

Freaky debuted a new trailer today, ahead of this Thursday's big BlumFest, announced yesterday. Starring Katheryn Newton as a high school girl killed by a serial killer (Vince Vaughn). But, instead of dying, she swaps bodies with him. Yes, this is the Blumhouse take on Freaky Friday from Christopher Landon, director of Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U. He also co-wrote the script with Michael Kennedy. They are even opening this one in theaters on Friday, The 13th of November. Freaky indeed. Watch the new trailer down below, and check out the clever poster that switches the actor's credits. Still love that one.

Freaky Synopsis

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent, and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch), and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree."

Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, and Alan Ruck, opens Friday The 13th of November.