Blumhouse Hosting First BlumFest This Thursday

Blumhouse will satisfy the needs of horror fans stuck at home right now with BlumFest, an all-day event this Thursday, October 29th starting at 10 AM PST on its youtube channel and on Facebook. "This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two," said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO & founder. Stars and creators from upcoming projects at the studio will be on hand for interviews, debuting footage, and even announcing new projects. The full line-up of films showing things off and who is participating in BlumFest can be found below.

Blumhouse Once Again Taking Care of Fans

Welcome to the Blumhouse – Join Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios and Jason Blum for a lively conversation about the successful collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse on the recently launched films, The Lie, Nocturne, Evil Eye and Black Box. Mamoudou Athie from the film Black Box will join the conversation, along with surprise guests for an announcement or two. The four films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. #WelcomeToTheBlumhouse #BlumFest2020

The Craft: Legacy – Writer / director Zoe Lister Jones and her film's coven, stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna have a bewitching chat about continuing the original film cult hit and reveal secrets from the set. The film is set for an Wednesday, October 28 (midnight EST) release on PVOD and EST in North America, with a planned theatrical release in select international countries. #TheCraft #BlumFest2020

Freaky – Writer / director Chris Landon; stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton; and producer Jason Blum talk about the highly anticipated body swapping horror comedy that will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 13 in the US and in select international markets. #FreakyMovie #BlumFest2020

Halloween Kills – Writer / director David Gordon Green; actress and icon Jamie Lee Curtis; franchise producer Malek Akkad from Trancas Films; producer Bill Block from Miramax; and producer Jason Blum convene to talk about the upcoming film's October 2021 release. #HalloweenKills #BlumFest2020

The Good Lord Bird – Executive producer, writer and star, Ethan Hawke, of the critically acclaimed series, and series executive producer Jason Blum discuss their most recent collaboration, which is currently airing on Showtime. #TheGoodLordBird #BlumFest2020

And watch for surprise guests who will share exclusive news about unannounced Blumhouse projects coming soon.