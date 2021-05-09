Fried Barry Puts An Alien Behind The Wheel Of A Drug-Addled Body

For this episode, Jason chats with Ryan Kruger, director of Fried Barry, which comes to Shudder on May 7th.

The film is a solid example of what a boon to genre fans Shudder has been—alongside 1940s classics and contemporary slashers, there's room for wild experiments with Fried Barry, the gonzo story of a person wandering Cape Town under the control of aliens. Best of all, the main character is played by a non-actor working closely with the director.

Say the producers:

Fried Barry follows the story of a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as Barry's alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind. The feature directorial debut from award-winning music video director Ryan Kruger and starring newcomer Gary Green, the genre pushing, acid-washed, sci-fi horror has been praised by critics and embraced by fans around the world. The film, which is a feature adaptation of Kruger's acclaimed experimental short by the same name, is produced by James C. Williamson and Kruger and executive produced by Nicolai Fuglsig (12 Strong). Williamson shares a story credit with Kruger who serves as both writer and director. The expansive cast is led by Green alongside Bianka Hartenstein, Sean Cameron Michael (Shooter, Blood Drive), Chanelle de Jager (The Widow, Outlander), Joey Cramer (Flight of the Navigator) and Jonathan Pienaar (Blood Diamond, Roots).

Kruger talks about the process of turning his short into a feature and defying the usual beats of storytelling– and how his direction often involved mimicry and other exercises, where he would tell Green, "copy my face."

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castle Talk: Ryan Kruger, director of Fried Barry, New on Shudder (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2u2YaQTrDg)

Check out the trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FRIED BARRY Official Trailer 2 (2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5a7eOlK3cw)

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts and editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man in 2020.