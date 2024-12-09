Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina – 2 HQ Images And 1 BTS Image

We got an extended behind-the-scenes look at From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, along with 2 HQ images and a BTS image.

Article Summary Explore a behind-the-scenes look at the John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, with new images released at CCXP.

Initially delayed for reshoots, Ballerina now shows promise with fresh footage and sneak peeks.

Discover how John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, has evolved into a cinematic franchise powerhouse.

Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman, enriching the John Wick universe with a star-studded cast.

Over the weekend, we got a new look at the next entry into the John Wick cinematic universe, Ballerina. The film is the first big screen spin-off from the franchise after The Continental failed to light the world on fire on television. People were a little worried about the movie when it was delayed an extra year for more reshoots, but the more footage we see from the film, the more promising it looks. The extended look featurette released at CCXP over the weekend showed off a ton of stuff, but we also got three images as well, one behind-the-scenes image and two high-quality images, including one with the late, great Lance Reddick.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!