Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina – First Trailer Drops Tomorrow

The first trailer for From The World of John Wick: Ballerina will be released tomorrow, and Lionsgate has shared a brief teaser ahead of that release.

Article Summary The first trailer for From The World of John Wick: Ballerina drops tomorrow, teased in a brief clip today.

Ballerina, the first big screen spin-off of John Wick, will feature Reeves, McShane, and new faces like Norman Reedus.

The film is set during the events of the previous John Wick movies, allowing a seamless integration of Keanu Reeves.

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina will release on June 6, 2025, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin trained by the Ruska Roma.

After some delays and reshoots, it's finally time for a Ballerina trailer. Or it will be tomorrow. We also got what appears to be the official title, which will be the bane of the existence of anyone who has character limits in headlines and is trying to proper SEO. From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is the first big screen spin-off from the John Wick movies, but there has already been another greenlit, and another previous star of the franchise has been talking about her own film as well. They are kind of taking the easy way out with this film by setting it during the events of the previous John Wick films so they can bring in Keanu Reeves as a minor character, but maybe that's an all-right way to approach this franchise. It keeps Reeves within the series as an anchor without forcing him to do entire films, along with people like Ian McShane, but it also gives you plenty of room to explore. It means the specter of Baba Yaga is always haunting the series like he is always haunting everyone in this world. The teaser for the trailer was posted today, and the first trailer will be released tomorrow.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "The world of John Wick expands with Ballerina, as Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!