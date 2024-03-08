Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Director George Miller Says It's "An Odyssey"

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga director George Miller describes the film as "an odyssey." It will be released on May 24th.

We talk about miracle movies here at Bleeding Cool, and Mad Max: Fury Road is absolutely one of those movies. No one expected that film to be what it was, and it still seems amazing that it exists. The fact that we're getting more in that corner of that universe also feels like a miracle. Furiosa is a film that got stuck in development hell for a while, and it felt like one of those films where we wouldn't believe it was a real thing until the credits rolled, but it does appear to be a thing that is happening. We got the first trailer at the end of last year with some awesome-looking footage, and as we head out of the winter and into the spring, it's time to start promoting this film. Empire interviewed director George Miller, and he explained the difference between Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Mad Max: Fury Road, and one of the ways they differ in a big way is the timeline.

"The story is the saga of Furiosa and how she gets taken from home and spends the rest of her life trying to get back," Miller explained. "[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road for 15 years. … It's a different animal. It's got many different locations. It's an odyssey. No question."

The words "Mad Max" appear in the title, and this is a corner of that universe, but this is Furiosa's movie. One could argue that Fury Road was also her movie, but that isn't the point. Since his name is still in the title of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, people are wondering if we're going to get a little cameo appearance of Max in the film. Miller didn't give anything away, but it didn't deny it either, saying, "I won't give away too much about that. All I'll say is, Max is lurking there in the background." Warner Bros. Discovery just finished re-releasing Dune on the big screen to massive success, and there isn't a limit to how many times you can see Mad Max: Fury Road on the big screen. So, maybe in April, they should do another re-release to build up some more hype for this film. There is clearly an audience for people who want to see their favorite movie on the big screen again right before a sequel [or prequel] comes out.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

