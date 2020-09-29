Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Ernie Hudson Recalls His Initial Reaction

After years of delays and uncertainty, actor Ernie Hudson remained doubtful another Ghostbusters sequel was ever going to happen especially given the events that happened within the past six years with the passing of co-creator Harold Ramis in 2014 and the all-female remake in 2016 from director Paul Feig. The actor appeared on Yes Have Some to talk about his initial reaction on Jason Reitman's to make Ghostbusters: Afterlife a true sequel to the 1984 and 1989 films. "It was even before I got the script," Hudson recalled. "I got a call from [director] Ivan Reitman and Jason [Reitman], we talk, and I go, 'OK, this is really going to happen.' Because there have been so many announcements and so many things that fell apart, it wasn't until I got the script and read the script that I thought, 'OK, not only is it happening, but this is really good. It's really in line with what the fans have been hoping for, and it really ties into the first two movies." Ivan directed the 1984 and 1989 films.

The cast sans Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver reunited with Atari's Ghostbusters: The Videogame in 2009 from a recording booth, which consisted of elements from a scrapped script for the proposed third film from co-creator Dan Aykroyd, who plays Dr. Ray Stantz in the films. Following Ramis' passing, the surviving cast sans Moranis made cameos in the 2016 Feig film as original characters and recently, in Josh Gad's web series Reunited Apart, which uses Zoom to teleconference reunions. Hudson spoke about the positive experience working on the recent Ghostbusters projects. "I like the movie with the ladies, but it was kind of a different take on it," he said. "So once I got the [Afterlife] script, I began to get excited about it and felt like I knew something definite. But up until then, it was still 'if, maybe, and whatever.'" Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place in a more rural setting that follows Egon Spengler's (Ramis) daughter (Carrie Coon) and grandchildren (McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard). The grandchildren find Egon's ghostbusting equipment as a teacher (Paul Rudd) stumbles upon mysterious paranormal activity in their small town. The Sony film is expected to hit theatres on March 5, 2021.