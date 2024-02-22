Posted in: Ghostbusters, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – 4 New Posters Have Been Released

Sony Pictures has released four more posters for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The film will be released on March 22, 2024.

Article Summary Sony unveils 4 new striking posters for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, hitting IMAX soon.

The film aims to spark nostalgia and introduces an icy villain to the Ghostbusters' lore.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a critical release for Sony following Madame Web's misfire.

Set for a March 22, 2024 release, the movie could be a sleeper hit beside Dune: Part Two.

It's almost March, and while all eyes might be on Dune: Part Two, there are other movies coming out next month that have the potential to be pretty big. One of those movies that could be pretty big is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The last film did pretty well overall, but this new one is leaning into nostalgia even more than the first one did and presenting a big bad that is really taking advantage of anyone who doesn't like to be cold. March is a weirdly busy month, so whether or not this movie will be able to find an audience with the kind of momentum that Dune: Part Two is building remains to be seen, but good reviews and good word of mouth could make or break this film. At the moment, we don't know anything about the quality of the film yet, but Sony has released four more posters teasing that this film will be released in IMAX theaters. Sony is coming off a rough release with Madame Web, and to say that they need this film to do well would be an understatement.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

