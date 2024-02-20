Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: bob marley: one love, Madame Web, Weekend Box Office

Bob Marley: One Love Dominates Madame Web At Box Office

Bob Marley: One Love overperformed at the dual holiday Weekend Box Office and handily beat Madame Web, and it wasn't even close.

Article Summary Bob Marley: One Love triumphs with $46M, doubling Madame Web's $23M.

Biopic scores 'A' CinemaScore, suggesting a strong theatrical run.

Superhero fatigue questioned as Madame Web falters at launch.

No major releases set to compete, Bob Marley likely to retain top spot.

Bob Marley brought out the crowds this past few days at the box office, winning the dual holiday weekend of Valentine's Day and President's Day. The biopic One Love, savaged by critics, scored $46 million, well above expectations, to win the box office showdown with Madame Web. That film, also savaged by critics, debuted with $23 million, at the bottom of expectations and giving even more credence to the people who have been arguing that superhero fatigue is a real problem. One Love is scoring well with audiences as well, averaging an "A" CinemaScore and setting itself up as a film that can have a healthy run in theaters once some heavy hitters start opening in March.

Bob Marley Takes Out The Spider-Women

So what happened with Madame Web? As much as Hollywood will want to blame women for not showing up, they are wrong. Nobody showed up, as the concept was confusing, the trailers were terrible and mocked, and Sony dumped the film on Valentine's Day, not the greatest of days to try and launch a superhero franchise. The reputation of Sony superhero films is not great either, as much money as the two Venom films made, they are not held in high regard. Quite the opposite, people love to watch them because of how bad they are. They should have leaned into the campiness more in the marketing of this film to get people in the door and drop their egos. Instead, they are left scrambling as much as Marvel Studios and WB are right now trying to right their superhero ships.

In third place behind Bob Marley was Argylle with $4.8 million, bringing its total gross to $36 million here in the states. Fourth place was Migration, still hanging in there with another $3.8 million as it tries to make it to $120 million domestically before Kung Fu Panda 4 opens in a couple of weeks. Rounding out the top five is The Chosen Season 4: Episodes 4-6 as they continue to release the show in three-episode chunks into theaters. This chunk scored $3.3 million.

The weekend box office top five for the dual holiday weekend:

Bob Marley: One Love- $46 million Madame Web- $23 million Argylle- $4.8 million Migration- $3.8 million The Chosen Season 4: Episodes 4-6 $3.3 million

This Friday, nothing wide is opening. The biggest thing this weekend that could make some noise would be the special screenings of DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA – TO THE HASHIRA TRAINING. Expect Bob Marley: One Love to take the top spot again before Dune: Part Two comes for all.

