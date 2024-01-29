Posted in: Ghostbusters, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – New Trailer Teases Lots Of New Ghosts

The new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire gives us a much better idea of what the movie will be about and has Billy Murray making a classic dad joke.

We're about to head into February, so it's time for the marketing for the March films to start picking up a bit more. Quite a few massive films are coming out soon, so there is plenty to look forward to, no matter what genre of film you're into. One of those films that is a bit up in the air about whether or not it will ultimately end up working is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was pretty well received by both new and old fans, but this film appears to be leaning into the old mythology and cast much more than the previous film. That being said, it's all about balance, and we can hope that the new characters don't get lost in this film trying to give the previous generation as much screen time as possible. The new trailer gives us a much better idea of what this film will be about and what our villain is trying to do. We also get Bill Murray making a classic dad joke and some more familiar faces.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife worked because while it leaned heavily on nostalgia, it didn't make new fans feel like they were missing out if a reference blew by. They were there for those who saw them, and they added more for those fans, but missing them didn't take anything away. With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire relying much more on the previous generation, you have to worry if this film will feel less approachable to new fans.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

