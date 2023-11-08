Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, paul rudd, sony

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Teaser Trailer Released

The first teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is here, and it looks pretty epic. The new film releases March 29th, 2024.

New film features Paul Rudd, original Ghostbusters team, and a second Ice Age.

Directed by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, hitting theaters March 29, 2024.

Expect horror comedy with a fresh vibe and spookiness, plus red jumpsuits.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire kept its word and released its first teaser trailer this morning. There is a new synopsis as well: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age." You can watch the trailer below.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Moves Things Forward

The cast for this new Ghostbusters outing includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and though not listed as part of the official cast, but appearing in the trailer above, Bill Murray. The film is directed by Gil Kenan, from a script by himself and Jason Reitman, who directed the last film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Executive producers include Dan Aykroyd, JoAnn Perritano, Amie Karp, Eric Reich, and Erica Mills. The film is produced by Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld.

This is more like it. I was lukewarm on Afterlife, I really enjoyed the stuff with the new generation of Ghostbusters, especially McKenna Grace. However, the stuff with the old crew at the end was painful to watch, and not what I wanted as I watched it. I really just wanted the franchise to move forward. I will chalk that last one up to establishing the universe now, and this is the film I wanted. A new threat, some real spookiness that feels scary, and a true horror comedy. I love those new jumpsuits at the end of the trailer, red looks good on them.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire releases in theaters March 29th, 2024.

