Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire To "Create An Entirely New Mythology"

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan says that they are setting to "create an entirely new mythology" in this film.

Article Summary Gil Kenan aims to forge a new Ghostbusters mythology beyond Gozer's saga.

Director Kenan experiences fanboy joy while filming iconic franchise characters.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire balances old favorites with essential new faces.

Anticipation builds as Kenan's creative vision promises to elevate the series.

While it is still a few months away, we are starting to learn some more about Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The first film set up a bunch of new characters and was a decent introduction to this world to people who might be unfamiliar with the previous films. However, they were also connected to the old movies and even more so by the end. The post-credits seemed to indicate that the sequel would be leaning into stuff from previous films even more than the first one, but maybe this isn't entirely the case. Director Gil Kenan is taking over directing duties for this new film, and he explained to Empire that this new film is looking to create an entirely new mythology, which Kenan describes as a "thrilling" prospect as a storyteller.

"Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in Afterlife, bringing Gozer back to center stage was a natural way to close the book on the past," explains Kenan. "But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the Ghostbusters saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

Just because you start working within the film industry doesn't make you any less of a fanboy, and Kenan is very much a fanboy of the original films. He described a moment while directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire where it really sank in for him that he was getting the chance to direct some of his favorite characters and actors. "I remember there was a moment halfway through the first morning of directing one of the big scenes where I looked at the monitor and just caught myself with the biggest grin ever," says Kenan. "Finally, it dawned on me that I was calling 'Action!' and 'Cut!' on some of my very favourite characters in movies, working on a big cinematic scale on something that I really cared about. I try to hold on to that feeling. I still have it now, finishing the film." So it sounds like the same amount of love is going into this film as the last one, but there is still the worry that this film will focus too much on the old characters while trying to build that new mythology. All the new mythology in the world won't matter if you don't bring in new characters that people care about.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 29, 2024.

