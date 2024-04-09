Posted in: Anime, Anime, Cinemacon, Crunchyroll, Film Festival, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, cinemacon 2024, Crunchyroll, fantasy, Feature Film, isekai, Kugane Maruyama, light novel, overlord, OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom: Crunchyroll Unveils Film at CinemaCon

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the anime feature from the popular isekai series, was officially unveiled by Crunchyroll during CinemaCon 2024.

The film continues after season 4, following Momonga's new life in a game world.

The Sacred Kingdom and Sorcerer Ains Ooal Gown battle Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth.

OVERLORD franchise: from Kugane Maruyama's novel to successful anime series on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll revealed today at CinemaCon that it has acquired the North American and select international theatrical rights in EMEA and Latin America for the video game fantasy film OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the isekai adventure, which will come to theaters in select territories with dates to be announced later. OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the first theatrical film from the fan-favorite OVERLORD franchise based on the light novels by Kugane Maruyama, is a continuation of the series, picking up after the conclusion of season 4. The story follows Momonga, a regular salary man who finds himself transported into his favorite video game.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom Overview

Momonga is a regular salaryman who leads a guild known as Yggdrasil in an MMORPG video game. After twelve years of playing the game, the servers are finally shutting down. Momonga logs in for the last time, seeing the game to its end. However, after the clock strikes midnight, nothing changes…and Momonga finds himself playing the game indefinitely and is transported into its world. Throughout his adventures, he ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.

Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day, this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans.

Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes of defeating the Demon Emperor.

Overlord: The Secret Kingdom is an original story by Kugane Maruyama. Directed by Naoyuki Ito. Character Design and Chief Animation Direction by Satoshi Tasaki. Illustrated by so-bin. Music by Shuji Katayama (Team-MAX). Produced by MADHOUSE.

Originally a web novel by Kugane Maruyama that was adapted into light novels and manga publications, the first season of the anime series debuted in 2017 and quickly became popular among fans. Currently, all four seasons are now streaming on Crunchyroll along with OVERLORD: The Undead King and OVERLORD: The Dark Hero, two omnibus films that serve as recaps for season one.

All four seasons of OVERLORD are now available to stream on Crunchyroll. We're totally covering CinemaCon this year, as always.

