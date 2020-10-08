Giveaway: Movie Codes For John Lewis: Good Trouble

Would you like to own a copy of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, which chronicles the life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis? The powerful documentary on the life of the late politician came out this year, directed by Dawn Porter who examines the entire life of Lewis as he grew up dealing with inequality in America, rising to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement, and eventually becoming a United States Congressman for the state of Georgia until he passed away back in June 2020. Magnolia Pictures has given us five digital copies of the film on Vudu to give away, completely free. All five codes are at the bottom of the article as a first-come-first-serve contest. Only one code works per account. You can learn how to redeem the codes here, as we have more info on the film below along with the trailer. Best of luck to you all!

Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Dawn Porter, (Gideon's Army), the remarkable story of Rep. John Lewis' lifetime of social activism takes centerstage as John Lewis: Good Trouble arrives on DVD and Digital September 29 from Magnolia Home Entertainment and Participant. The powerful new documentary follows the revolutionary life of Rep. John Lewis with poignant fortitude exemplifying a life well lived in defense of civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration. Told using rare archival footage and new interviews with Lewis, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family, and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1957. A progressive hero, the lasting impact of Rep. John Lewis' lifetime battle for the rights of the oppressed are immortalized in this timely and moving documentary that shows what can be accomplished with a little bit of "good trouble."

John Lewis: Good Trouble Movie Codes

