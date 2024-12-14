Posted in: Movies | Tagged: dark sky films, Feature Film, horror, The Beast Within, Uncork'd Entertainment, Vernon Wells

The Beast Inside: Trailer for Female-Driven Possession Horror Film

The Beast Inside, a female-driven demonic possession horror movie written by lead actress Sadie Katz, is now out on Video on Demand

Article Summary Sadie Katz stars and writes the female-driven horror film, The Beast Inside, now available on Video on Demand.

The film showcases a powerful female lead battling a demonic possession and disbelief from those around her.

Sadie Katz discusses female representation and personal fears inspiring her unique take on exorcism films.

Directed by Jim Towns, the film features Vernon Wells and Laurene Landon, with music by Randy Edelman.

Uncork'd Entertainment has unleashed the trailer for The Beast Inside, a powerful, female-driven horror film, on Digital and on Demand. This demonic horror breaks new ground with its focus on a fierce female protagonist who refuses to be victimized by the dark forces that threaten her and her family. It's a female-centered take on the demonic possession movie.

The Beast Inside is written by and starring horror veteran Sadie Katz, known for Wrong Turn 6: The Last Resort, the Blood Feast remake, and The Amityville Harvest. The movie tells the story of Anne, a woman possessed by a demonic entity. When no one believes her, Anne is forced to take matters into her own hands and perform an exorcism on herself, all while desperately trying to protect her young son from the evil threatening their lives. Evil tends to do that because Evil.

Katz's portrayal of Anne is a tour de force of strength and resilience as she battles both the demon and the disbelief surrounding her. The film poignantly explores the terrifying reality that women like Anne are often dismissed or disbelieved in moments of crisis, amplifying the horror of her fight for survival. It also delves into the theme of generational trauma, as Anne is not only battling the demonic forces threatening her but also struggling to protect her son from the same dark legacy that haunts her.

Sadie Katz on Writing her Own Horror Movie The Beast Inside

"In 2023, female representation in film hit a ten-year low, despite women helming major blockbusters. Independent films, particularly in horror, allow women to play more than just the girlfriend or wife," said Katz on her role in The Beast Inside. "As a mother, I feared passing on addiction or mental illness to my son, which inspired the idea of a family demon—exploring both guilt and fear. I love exorcism films because they feel the most real, but I've never seen a self-exorcism movie, and that fresh take on the genre excites me."

Directed by Jim Towns (Killer Ex), THE BEAST INSIDE also stars Vernon Wells (who played Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa) and Laurene Landon (Argamon's Gate). Katz, who co-wrote the screenplay with Towns, also produced the film through her company See You Next Tuesday Films, which she founded to create stories with strong, complex female characters in horror. Katz's mission is to redefine female representation in the genre, showcasing women who stand and fight rather than fall into stereotypical roles.

Additionally, Randy Edelman, renowned for his iconic scores in blockbuster films such as The Mask, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and Anaconda, joined THE BEAST INSIDE as the composer, bringing his legendary touch to the horror thriller. With decades of experience crafting unforgettable soundscapes, Edelman's involvement elevated the film's emotional and atmospheric intensity.

The Beast Inside is now available on VOD.

