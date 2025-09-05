Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Contest/Giveaway, Movies, Shudder | Tagged: Clown in a Cornfield, rlje films

Giveaway: Win a 4K UHD Steelbook of Clown In A Cornfield

We're giving away a 4K UHD Steelbook of Clown In A Cornfield, you just need to follow all of the rules to be eligible to win

Would you like to win a 4K UHD Steelbook copy of the film Clown In A Cornfield? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. RLJE Films has given us a couple of copies of the film, which will be released on September 9, 2025. So this is your chance to win a copy of this edition for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCClownCornfield. You have until Monday, September 8, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a 4K UHD Steelbook copy of the film Clown In A Cornfield. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

