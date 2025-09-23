Posted in: Blu-Ray, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: 40 Acres, Magnolia Home Entertainment

Giveaway: Win a Copy of The Film 40 Acres on Blu-Ray

The film 40 Acres is out this week on home media, and we have two Blu-ray copies of the film to give away, if you follow the insturctions

Article Summary Enter to win a 4K UHD Steelbook Blu-ray of the post-apocalyptic thriller 40 Acres, out now on home media

To enter, just follow our official BlueSky account and repost the contest post with hashtag #BC40Acres

No purchase required; entry deadline is Monday, September 8, at 11 am PT—don’t miss your chance to win

Contest open to US residents only; winners will be randomly selected from eligible BlueSky participants

Would you like to win a 4K UHD Steelbook copy of the post-apocalyptic thriller 40 Acres? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Magnolia Home Entertainment has given us a couple of copies of the film, which was released today for home media. So this is your chance to win a copy of this edition for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BC40Acres. You have until Monday, September 8, at 11 am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a 4K UHD Steelbook copy of the post-apocalyptic thriller 40 Acres. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!