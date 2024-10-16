Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii

Gladiator II: 6 New Character Posters And A Score Featurette

Paramount Pictures has released six new character posters for the upcoming Gladiator II, and a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting the score.

Paramount Pictures continues the march toward November and the release of Gladiator II. It's still really unclear whether or not this film is going to be a hit, and we cannot stress this enough: even if the reported budget of $300 million is a bit much, this film still has a massive budget no matter what and has to do numbers to break even. That's the problem with so many movies releasing next month; many of them need more than just a good opening week; they need good second, third, fourth, and beyond weekends. They need legs, and that will be hard. We got some new character posters today, which are actually decent looking; we love to see it, and there was a featurette for the score released a couple of days ago. The score by Hans Zimmer for the first film is legendary, so it's so cool to see what director Ridley Scott and composter Harry Gregson-Williams are working on. A new OST to add to the work playlist is always good.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

