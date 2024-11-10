Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Gladiator, gladiator ii, Paramount Pictures, paul mescal, ridley scott

Gladiator II Star Praises Ridley Scott's Unmatched Stylistic Skills

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal shares his thoughts on what it was like to work alongside a well-rounded filmmaker like Ridley Scott.

After more than two decades, the epic saga of Gladiator is back with Gladiator II, directed by the visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, which aims to incorporate more action, higher stakes, and plenty of nostalgia to appease audiences across the board. But that's what we expect from a well-rounded filmmaker like Scott anyway!

Now, actor Paul Mescal, who stars as the film's lead, Lucius, recently shared his experience working with a filmmaker of Scott's caliber during an interview with Screen Rant. Mescal tells the publication, "I've never worked with anybody like him in terms of style. It's super fast. It feels like how it felt like when I was playing sports. It's a different, you're exercising different muscles, and I think, as a result, anybody who's seen any of my work that's preceded this, it's a very different performance as a result, which of course it is because it's a different style of direction, and he's just, as you said, he's a legend and will be remembered as such."

Gladiator II Cast, Plot, and Release Date

The film continues the story of Lucius, son of Lucilla, who is forced to become a gladiator after his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people. In addition to Mescal, the official cast includes Pedro Pascal as General Marcus Acacius, Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger as the twin emperors Caracalla and Geta, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus. The Gladiator II screenplay was penned by David Scarpa with its story developed by Peter Craig and David Scarpa.

The Paramount Pictures film Gladiator II will be released in US theaters on November 22, 2024. Will you be checking out the sequel to Scott's popular film?

