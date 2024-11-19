Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii

Gladiator II: The Final Trailer Teases Just How Epic This Film Will Be

Paramount has released the final trailer for Gladiator II, which teases the film's epic scope. It will be released in theaters on Friday.

Gladiator II's reported $300M budget means it must break box office records to succeed.

Early screenings praise Gladiator II, setting the stage for an intense holiday movie season.

Ridley Scott returns to direct Gladiator II, a tale of power and vengeance set in Ancient Rome.

The week is the moment of truth for Paramount Pictures. There are reports that the budget for Gladiator II could be as much as $300 million before marketing, so the film needs to do exceptionally well to get out of the red. Paramount has also been a bit shaky in terms of financials for the last couple of years, so while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 doing well next month might be enough to save it if this film flops, it could mean very bad things for this stupid. Gladiator II opened internationally last week to a decent $87 million and opens domestically this week. Despite the heavy competition, Paramount has released one more trailer to get people into theaters. This one is leaning into the positive reviews that have come out from the early screenings of the film. We're officially in the crazy part of the season, and there's no telling who will not come out of the metaphorical box office Colosseum.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

