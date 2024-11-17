Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Gladiator 2, red one, venom: the last dance, Weekend Box Office, wicked

Red One Takes The Top Spot At The Weekend Box Office

Dwanye Johnson and his holiday action film Red One topped the weekend box office, though it did not do so impressively.

Article Summary Dwayne Johnson's Red One tops the box office with a modest $34M debut in the US.

Red One's high budget of $200-250M raises concerns despite leading the box office.

Venom: The Last Dance follows as the second top grosser with $7.3M.

Upcoming releases Wicked and Gladiator 2 set to heat up the box office next week.

Red One may not have set records, but the Amazon MGM film starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will take the top spot at this weekend's box office. The holiday action film took in $34 million here in the US, adding another $50 million overseas for a total of $84 million after a weekend. Not terrible, not really great, but Amazon doesn't care anyway. As long as their theatrical releases are grossing enough when they decide to put them in theaters to cover their marketing budget, that is all that matters. One thing that needs to happen soon is that someone needs to pull Johnson aside and tell him that his movies cost way too much. Red One was budgeted around $200-250 million, depending on who you ask, which is absurd and unnecessary. Pretty soon, with those numbers, only streamers will work with him going forward.

Red One Leads Boring Box Office

Red One sends Venom: The Last Dance down to second place with $7.3 million. It continues to run up its total overseas and has now grossed well over $400 million. Third place belongs to Best Christmas Pagent Ever with $5.4 million, fourth place goes to Heretic, which softened a bit more than expected down to $5.1 million, and the top five was rounded out by The Wild Robot with $4.3 million. Hopefully, it can eke out above the $150 million mark when its run is complete.

The weekend box office top five for November 15th:

Red One- $34 million Venom: The Last Dance- $7.3 million Best Christmas Pagent Ever- $5.4 million Heretic- $5.1 million The Wild Robot- $4.3 million

Next weekend will be one of the biggest of the year as Universal throws Wicked Part One into theaters and Gladiator 2 also opens. Wicked will surely be the top film, and I will say at $110 million, I don't buy for one second that it opens below the $100 million mark, though its enormous 2-hour 40-minute run time could hamper it. I'll peg Gladiator 2 at $45 million. Red One will drop like a rock, pun intended.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!