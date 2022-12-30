Glass Onion: Hugh Grant Talks That Brief Cameo And Confirms [SPOILERS]

We're going to talk about a pretty minor spoiler in Glass Onion, so if you haven't had the chance to see the film yet, this would be the time to walk away. At the beginning of the film, we find out that Benoit Blanc did what most of us did during quarantine, and that is Among Us with his friends while spending far too much time in the tub. It's not until later in the film that we see in a flashback that the voice we hear is Hugh Grant in a brief cameo role. Earlier this year, director Rian Johnson confirmed that Blanc is gay, and Collider got the chance to interview Grant about his brief cameo in the movie and what it implied. Some were wondering if this was another "they were roommates" situation, but Grant wasn't having any of that. He confirmed what was going on in that scene and why he decided to come in for such a brief cameo.

"It is true; I'm married to James Bond," Grant replied. "It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it, but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought, why not? I turn up for a few hours…"

So that was Blanc's sourdough-baking husband that we saw in that cameo. Hopefully, Glass Onion isn't the last time we see Grant in this series, and he'll make another appearance. Johnson is in the process of writing the third movie, so plenty of time to make sure this happens.

