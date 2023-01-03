Glass Onion: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights Set Memories

It's been pretty obvious from the moment we heard about anything going on behind the scenes that the cast of Glass Onion had a ball filming this movie. Netflix released a roundtable conversation with the entire cast about all of the antics that happened while they were filming. For example, you always know when you nailed a take when you're working with Rian Johnson because you can hear him happily giggling in the background, they forced Leslie Odem Jr. to watch Hamilton with them, and all of the fun things they got up to. Ensemble pieces like this only work when the cast gets along, and it seems everyone here got along very well. We can hope that Johnson gets

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.