GOAT Takes The Top Spot At The Box Office From Wuthering Heights

GOAT took the top spot at the weekend box office, beating out the second weekend of Wuthering Heights. Both are doing well.

Article Summary GOAT claims the number one spot at the box office with a strong $17 million weekend and over $100 million worldwide.

Wuthering Heights falls to second place but continues its solid run, reaching $151 million globally so far.

I Can Only Imagine 2 debuts at third, while Crime 101 and Send Help round out the weekend’s top five performers.

Upcoming release Scream 7 is set to shake up the box office, but GOAT is expected to hold strong in the top two.

GOAT, as I predicted last week, claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, switching places with Wuthering Heights. The animated film made $17 million, a drop of -38 percent to raise its total in the US to $58 million. Worldwide, it has climbed past $100 million and is showing legs at the box office. March is going to be tough to keep up with some of the bigger titles at the top of the list, but GOAT should rake in the family money until April 1, when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie takes over for a while. So happy for everyone involved in this one, as nothing much was expected of it.

GOAT Calls Game On The Box Office

GOAT replaces Wuthering Heights at the top. The latest adaptation of the classic novel dropped a modest -57% to $14.2 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $151 million and is on its way to profitability. Again, these next few weeks will see some heavy competition moving in, so it should leg out here in the US to just around $100 million, if everything goes its way. The rest of the top five was mostly holdovers from last week, with the lone new release, I Can Only Imagine 2, a sequel to a religious drama, opening in the top five. That took third place with $8 million.

The weekend box office top five for February 20:

GOAT – $17 million Wuthering Heights – $14.3 million I Can Only Imagine 2 – $8 million Crime 101 – $5.7 milllion Send Help – $4.5 million

This week, Scream 7 opens on as many screens as Paramount can book it on, including, for the first time, IMAX. That will send the slasher sequel to the top spot, and I would think it will be a franchise record opening around $48 million, but I would not be surprised to see it go to $50 million. IMAX and premium screens will make all the difference. GOAT should stay at number two.

