Wuthering Heights, GOAT Power Holiday Weekend Box Office

Wuthering Heights won the extra-sized, two-holiday weekend box office, holding off a strong challenger, GOAT.

Wuthering Heights took in $38 million over the double holiday weekend to take the top spot at the box office. Worldwide, the latest adaptation of the celebrated novel took in $83 million, a softer-than-expected but still strong start. This is a record opening for director Emerald Fennell and star Jacob Elordi, but the CinemaScore of "B" and the way the grosses tappered off through the weekend suggest that this may not have the legs that WB is hoping for, at least stateside. Some strong competition is expected to open in the next couple of weeks, so we shall see.

Wuthering Heights, GOAT Get Theaters Going

Wuthering Heights took the top spot, but it was Sony Animation's film GOAT that surprised, taking in a strong $35 million, as audiences flocked to the basketball-themed story on All-Star Weekend. Expect this to play well through March. The other big opener was Amazon MGM's Crime 101, which didn't blow anyone away but wasn't a complete disaster, with a holiday weekend gross of $16.3 million. For Amazon, it is about how this does on Prime Video more than the box office, even with that $90 million budget.

The weekend box office top five for Valentine's Day weekend:

Wuthering Heights- $38 million GOAT- $35 million Crime 101- $16.3 million Send Help- $10.3 million Solo Mio- $7.5 million

This week, A24 opens the latest attempt to make Glen Powell a star with How to Make a Killing, opening wide. I do think that looks like a fun film, but I also do not think it will crack the top two. I expect GOAT to beat out Wuthering Heights and take over the top spot heading into the end of the month when Scream 7 opens.

