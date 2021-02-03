Godzilla 2014 Comes To 4K Blu-ray March 23rd

Godzilla is returning to theaters to lose to Kong next month, but his first adventure in Legendary's MonsterVerse is stomping onto 4K as well. The 2014 film will hit the high def format on March 23rd, with a new cover and some special features. Like a lot of fans, I was a tad let down by this film and its lack of Godzilla, especially when it had one of my favorite trailers of all-time. It just goes to show that a good trailer can be cut from any film. You can see the brand new cover for the film down below, along with the list of special features.

Godzilla 4K Special Features

"The world is beset by the appearance of monstrous creatures, but one of them may be the only one who can save humanity: the King of the Monsters, of course."

Special Features include:

"Operation: Lucky Dragon"

"Monarch: The M.U.T.O. File"

"The Godzilla Revelation"

"Godzilla: Force of Nature"

and more

There will also be a Steelbook edition of the release at Best Buy:

It is nice that this will now join King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island on 4K. These films are made for the format and to be enjoyed on a huge TV with the best sound system on the market. Weird that it took them so long to get this one on 4K, but happy for Godzilla fans and collectors. Until March 31st, when the mighty Kong will destroy the lizard and take his rightful place on top of the kaiju mountaintop as the best, there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Sorry, Godzilla fans, I have always been more of a Kong guy, and that new trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong got me so pumped that I hope we just have a good fight. Who you got?