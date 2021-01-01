Godzilla: The Showa Era Soundtracks Set On Order At Waxwork Records

Well, Godzilla fans, Waxwork Records is wasting no time in bringing some wallet heat your way to kick-off 2021. Teased over the last couple of days and now up for order is a box set of the Showa Era films soundtracks on vinyl, many for the first time anywhere. Fifteen soundtracks in all, all on colored 180-gram discs that also include new jacket art and housed in a gorgeous storage box that also includes a slipmat, this is the only King of the Monsters vinyl release you will ever need. The price tag is huge at $450, but it will be more than worth it when you see what you get and how exhaustive this set is. Check out some pics of the set below, and place an order right here before they sell out. And they will sell out.

The Ultimate Godzilla Vinyl Set

"Waxwork Records is proud to present GODZILLA: The Showa Era Soundtracks, 1954-1975. Collected for the very first time are all fifteen film soundtracks from Japan's Showa era in a prestigious box set showcasing the groundbreaking music from the iconic giant monster films. In collaboration with Toho, Waxwork is honored to present a lavish collector's box set with remastered audio for vinyl, new artwork by Robert Sammelin, eighteen 180 gram colored vinyl discs; heavyweight matte laminate coated album jackets, an LP storage box with a fold-down magnetic flap featuring an album cover glossary, a turntable slipmat, all housed within a slipcase box with the matte satin laminate coating."

Here are the films whose soundtracks will be included in this set:

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla Raids Again (1955)

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1963) 2xLP

vs. Mothra (1964) 2xLP

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964)

Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965)

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966)

Son of Godzilla (1967)

Destroy All Monsters (1968)

All Monsters Attack (1969)

vs. Hedorah (1971)

vs. Gigan (1972) 2xLP

vs. Megalon (1973)

vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)

Terror of Mechagodzilla