Godzilla Singular Point Score Up For Order At Waxwork Records

Godzilla Singular Point is a series that ran on Netflix not that long ago that was a huge hit with fans, that also featured fan favorites like Jet Jaguar, Rodan, and Anguirus. Every single kaiju fan I know has watched it multiple times. Now, Waxwork Records is taking preorders for the score to the show from composer Kan Sawada. The complete score will be spread across two 180-gram "Jet Jaguar" colored discs and features key artwork from the anime series itself. It really is an impressive package, and leave it to Waxwork to nail this one, as they always do. You can check it out below with more info, and preorder right here.

Godzilla Singular Point Waxwork Records Details

"Waxwork Records is proud to present GODZILLA SINGULAR POINT Original Soundtrack 2xLP from the Netflix Anime Series by Kan Sawada! Godzilla Singular Point is a 2022 Anime kaiju series that follows engineer Yun Arikawa and graduate student Mei Kamino as they are drawn together by a mysterious song. Their investigations lead to a fight against forces that may threaten the entire world. Featuring fan favorites like Jet Jaguar, Rodan, and Anguirus, Godzilla Singular Point swings between science fiction, Japanese mythology, and ferocious kaiju battles fans have come to expect from the Godzilla franchise!"

"Character design was handled by Blue Exorcist manga creator Kazue Kato, with former Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori designing the monsters. The score composed by famed Japanese composer Kan Sawada is a lavishly produced composition full of bombastic orchestra-driven cues, evoking the intense action of the kaiju terror. Electronic elements are also brought into the mix to accent the futuristic, science-fiction nature of the story. Sawada utilizes a variety of instruments and voices to pay his respects to the earlier Showa era films while creating something uniquely new and original."