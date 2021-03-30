Godzilla vs Kong Director Talks Clear Winner and Being a Franchise Fan

When the first official trailer was released for Godzilla vs. Kong, the film's teaser set new records for Warner Bros., garnering over 25 million views in 24 hours — an exciting yet surprising way to kick-off a major cinematic event. It shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise; however, Godzilla: King of the Monsters was a near-perfect installment to the world of Godzilla that unfortunately struggled to find its footing in the box office and with critics — despite fans' approval for the monster-sized throwdown. At the time of the previous film's release, the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong was already underway, so with general excitement from Godzilla fans, there came the hopes (and nerves) that the film would be everything moviegoers could hope for.

For being one of the oldest/longest-running fictional rivalries, Godzilla and Kong have been gearing up for another opportunity to fight but haven't met on-screen since their major blowout in the 1962 title. Obviously, there's no denying that Godzilla and Kong will once again provide an epic battle for the ages for their reputation alone, but even the film's director Adam Wingard can't help but acknowledge the importance of this rivalry.

In an interview with Deadline, Wingard explains, "It is the ultimate pop culture match of all time. You don't get any bigger, literally, than Godzilla and Kong. This is the one kids talk about the most—the two greatest monster icons in existence. I remember having those arguments on the playground at school. Who would win in a fight, Godzilla or Kong?" The director continues, "It's amazing it has only happened once, since 1962. I'm so honored to be able to be the one to referee the ultimate matchup. That original film didn't pick a winner; it was interpretational who won. That was a wrong I felt I needed to be righted since I was in second grade. This was a lifelong ambition and dream to come true."

It comes as a major sigh of relief for Godzilla and Kong fans to know that Wingard is a fan himself, but he also knows how significant this is match-up is for multiple generations of Godzilla devotees.

Are you excited to see a clear winner in Godzilla vs. Kong?