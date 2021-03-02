Godzilla vs Kong Director Gives Hope to the Future of the Monsterverse

Godzilla vs. Kong is still very much one of the most anticipated 2021 releases – and in a time where releases are scarce, getting a Monsterverse pay-per-view style fight is just the fix we need.

When we received the first of three new Godzilla films back in 2014, fans were thrilled to see how far the franchise had come in terms of visual effects but split on the human elements of the new adaptation. Staring three talented actors Aaron Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Olson, and Bryan Cranston, the film made $529 million, proving Godzilla still had plenty to offer audiences on a global scale.

The second film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, found less praise and more criticism from casual moviegoers, with many hardcore Godzilla fans appreciating the full-on throw down of titans. Regardless, both films were two highly discussed titles – and the eventual inclusion of a well-received Kong: Skull Island meant this new battle was brewing. But could this really the end of the Monsterverse without any other films announced?

In a new interview with IGN for Fan Fest, the director of Godzilla vs. Kong (Adam Wingard) was asked about the future of the Monsterverse, to which he coyly responded, "Who knows what the future holds… if the fan enthusiasm is there, then absolutely, why would we ever end this thing if people want more."

That may be typically a statement that many hopeful creatives will say to leave the door open, but after the major investments between Warner Bros. and Legendary, the conflicts about streaming, and the potential Toho contract coming to an end — a little innuendo that there could be more is enough to keep our Godzilla and Monsterverse hope alive.

Now that we know there's still potential to see more Monsterverse movies one day, what are you hoping to see from the future of the franchise?