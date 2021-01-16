Godzilla vs. Kong Moves from May to March, Will Release on HBO Max

It seems that the reports that Warner Bros. and Legendary were close to closing a deal concerning the release of Godzilla vs. Kong appear to be true. When Warner Bros. made the decision to move all of its 2021 slate from just a theatrical release to the hybrid release model that would put it in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days, one company that didn't know anything about it was Legendary. Legendary had put up 75% of the costs for Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong and reportedly found out about the move mere hours before the rest of us did. There were rumors that they were going to take Warner Bros. to court, and there have been talks about deals getting worked out for these movies. It appears that they must have come to some sort of agreement over one of the movies because, according to Deadline, Godzilla vs. Kong has moved up from May 21st to March 26th and will release on HBO Max.

What exactly Warner Bros. had to do to keep Godzilla vs. Kong remains unknown, but there were rumors that they had to pay $250 million, which was the deal Netflix allegedly made to stream the movie. The other fate of the other movie in this little drama remains unknown, but I wouldn't be surprised if Warner Bros. gave into the demand that Dune gets a traditional theatrical release. The Godzilla movies tend to do better overseas, and they are getting a traditional release out there while someone who is on the fence for this movie in the United States might take a risk on it at home rather than a theater. This move also explains why Warner Bros. just moved The Many Saints of Newark out of March and into September. They wanted less competition for the bigger movie.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 26, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.