Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: aziz ansari, good fortune

Good Fortune Trailer: Money Does Buy Happiness When You're Poor

The new trailer and a clip from the upcoming comedy Good Fortune confirm that money does buy happiness when you're poor.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a new trailer for Good Fortune, aiming for a comedy hit after a slow year.

The film received highly positive reviews following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The trailer highlights Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves in comedic roles, teasing feel-good antics and fresh footage.

Good Fortune faces the challenge of marketing its humor without spoiling the best jokes for viewers.

Lionsgate hasn't exactly been hitting them out of the park this year, but they might have an opportunity to turn that around if this one connects with audiences. There is already a lot to like about Good Fortune, from the concept to the cast. It got even better when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the reviews were extremely positive. So while this movie might be the one that destroyed Keanu Reeves's knee, a good comedy is desperately needed right now.

Lionsgate released the second trailer for the film, but something to keep in mind when it comes to comedies is that they are hard to market without giving everything away. You want to show people the movie is funny by showing the jokes, but the jokes are 80% of the reason people go, and showing them all in the marketing is essentially spoiling the movie. The second trailer has a lot of new footage, specifically about what Seth Rogen's character and Reeves's well-meaning angel get up to. We also got a clip a few days ago where it becomes apparent that money does indeed buy happiness when you're poor.

Good Fortune: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

Good Fortune, written and directed by Aziz Ansari, stars Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, with Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. It will be released in theaters on October 17, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!