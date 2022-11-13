Gran Turismo Film Is Now Filming, According To Sony

Gran Turismo is now filming as production has officially begun on the Sony picture. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the film will star David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou andGeri Halliwell-Horner. This is not the film most would think, however, as Jason Hall and Zach Baylan wrote the script for the film, which is actually based on a true story. The film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Sony announced that filming has commenced on Twitter.

Gran Turismo, But Not As Expected

"There is a rich history behind the game, created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997 and hailed as one of the most authentic driving simulators in its class for its focus on precise graphics, driving physics, and attention to detail of its cars, which players would build and race. The series has sold more than 85 million copies, with the most recent edition, Gran Turismo 7, hitting shelves in March for PS 4 and PS 5." Many Sony video game projects are in various forms of development, including a film adaptation of Ghosts of Tsushima, the now-filming TV show for The Last of Us for HBO, and a star-studded adaptation of the franchise Twisted Metal at Peacock.

Sony, who found huge success earlier this year at the box office with Uncharted, is moving all the chips to the center of the table with video game adaptations. Snagging Harbour and Bloom is great, and with a director the caliber of Blomkamp, this could be a surprise hit. It had been a while since we had heard anything about this film, but now that a star is inked, more news should be coming, including a production start date.