Gran Turismo Vignette Spotlights How They Filmed The Race Scenes

Sony has released a new vignette for Gran Turismo focusing on all the moving parts director Neill Blomkamp used while filming the races.

Gran Turismo did not exactly light the world on fire last month the way that Sony was likely hoping it would have. This was a film that likely would have benefited by having some more boots-on-the-ground marketing because it is based on a true story, but since studios like Sony refuse to wage actors and writers livable wages, here we are. The film isn't a flop, coming in at $95 million worldwide on a budget of $60 million; it probably needs another $5-$10 million before it gets safely into the green. There still isn't much competition at the box office right now, which is why Sony is still marketing the film the only way they can: by releasing vignettes or behind-the-scene featurettes. This one focuses on how director Neill Blomkamp shot all the racing scenes. He details the moving parts of each race, including where different cameras are placed, how something as simple as dust can add realism to the shot, and drones flying around at 160 miles per hour–as you do.

Gran Turismo: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Director Neill Blomkamp and Orlando Bloom on the set of Columbia Pictures GRAN TURISMO. ©2023 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. Gran Turismo is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp with a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It will be produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti, with Kazunori Yamauchi, Herman Hulst, Jason Hall, and Matthew Hirsch serving as executive producers. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It was released on August 25, 2023.

