I Saw The TV Glow Trailer Promises The Full A24 Experience

A24 has released the full trailer for new horror film I Saw The TV Glow and it looks fantastic. The film releases in theaters on May 3rd.

Article Summary New A24 horror film I Saw The TV Glow trailer released, looks fantastic.

Cast includes Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and more.

The film received high praise at Sundance Film Festival.

I Saw The TV Glow hits theaters on May 3rd, expected to be a hit.

I Saw The TV Glow is a new horror film from director Jane Schoenbrun, starring Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Fred Durst, Helena Howard, and Danielle Deadwyler. The trailer for the film was released this morning and contains the full A24 experience. Wide shots of everyday settings that make you uncomfortable, character close-ups that make you afraid for them, a confusing premise, amazing music, and a flaming object that usually would not be on fire. In other words, it looks fantastic. Check out the trailer below.

I Saw The TV Glow Is The Latest Trip From A24

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen's view of reality begins to crack. The film was at this year's Sundance Film Festival and won raves coming out of it, ending up on many writers' must-see lists after the festival. The film is produced by A24 and Emma Sone's Fruit Tree banner, along with Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Sarah Winshall with Smudge Films and Sam Intili also produce.

A24 is going to have one hell of a spring. Films they are releasing include the controversial Civil War from director Alex Garland, the thriller Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart, Problemista from writer/director Julio Torres, and now I Saw The TV Glow. That is a killer line-up, and they have carved out so much trust with their audience now that they should make some real noise at the box office with all four. I think this one has the biggest chance of breaking through, though. They have such an eye for elevated horror and know how to make a film like this reach people they otherwise may not get to. That trailer is great, and I think we have a contender for this year's Talk To Me-level breakout.

I Saw The TV Glow hits theaters on May 3rd.

