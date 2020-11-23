There Is Some Movement On Gremlins 3, Fingers Crossed

Gremlins fans have next year's Secrets of the Mogwai animated series to look forward to and a robust line of figures from NECA to tide them over, but what about a new movie? Scores of fans have waited with bated breath for some kind of movement on a new Gremlins film for so long; I remember reading in Fangoria in the mid-90's that it was filming "in the next year" myself. So, take this for what it is, but in a new Collider interview with Chris Columbus, he says not only is there movement, but he has a written script for a Gremlins 3. He also talked if he would use CGI or go the practical route, and his answer to that one should excite and thrill fans.

Gremlins 3 Sooner Rather Than Later? Fingers Crossed

"I would love to do it. I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We're working out some rights issues right now, so we're just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be. I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don't think I'd use much CGI in Gremlins 3."

I sure hope this can happen soon. I showed my daughter the first film when she wanted to watch something "spooky," and she is eight. She absolutely loved it, and ever since, she talked about it all the time. To tell her that there was another film coming would be a huge thrill. The animated series and toys are nice, but it is just not the same as a film. While other 80's franchises have come out and failed these last few years, I gotta believe that this one would be different. As more news about a new Gremlins film breaks, we will keep you updated.