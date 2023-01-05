Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms Drax's Last Appearance

Yesterday, GQ released a profile on Dave Bautista where the wrestler-turned-actor talked about his early day's wrestling and the rough transition he made while trying to become an actor. Bautista largely credits getting the role of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy to be the thing that helped kickstart his career to the next level. However, that was nearly a decade ago, and he's ready to move on and even said in the profile that he was "relieved" about it. Many people wondered if that was confirmation that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the last we could see Bautista as Drax. Director James Gunn took a break from debunking DC rumors to confirm that this is indeed the last time we'll be seeing Drax in an Instagram story last night.

Gunn has always been a straight shooter on social media, even with the notorious tight-lipped Marvel Studios, so it's going to be a shame not to have him shutting down bullshit rumors on Twitter anymore when it comes to Marvel once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.