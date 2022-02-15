Zoe Saldana Talks Difficult Return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gamora's Marvel storyline has been quite a complicated focal point in recent years. After essentially losing the version of the hero that fans loved – we have a semi-return that comes with a lot of strings attached. On the positive side, star Zoe Saldana will still be portraying the character in the upcoming third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy with her same crew fans have come to love. On the negative side of things… this version of Gamora is practically an entirely new person with no memories of her allies (or connection to) and will have to start from scratch through this upcoming sense of finality to build entirely new bonds.

From a storytelling perspective, it keeps the character involved – but also carries the weight of a notable death as well. Knowing that Gamora will be Gamora 2.0 gives the franchise a little more depth to explore, kicking off a slightly different tone. That doesn't necessarily guarantee that this depth will be a positive change for the conclusion of the franchise, but a change nonetheless.

In a new interview with the star for the April edition of Empire Magazine (and reported via Slashfilm), Saldana addressed the film and noted, "It's bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There's a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we've achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story that's making us emotional even as we shoot it. Omicron plays a doozy on us every other day, but we're getting by, and we're happy."

Though many details still remain hush-hush about the third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy, one thing that we at least (sort of) know is that according to Seth Green, we'll flesh out the Gamora and Nebula storyline. The actor recently divulged, "The only thing I know is that it's the girls' story, it's the sisters' story, that it's Gamora and Nebula's story. So I don't know if it's a prequel or if it comes off in the new timeline that's splintered post-the Time Heist. Honestly, I don't know anything about it."

What are you hoping to see happen for this new Multiverse version of Gamora moving forward?