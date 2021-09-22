Seth Green Says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Focuses Gamora & Nebula

Seth Green is a treasure trove of comedy, entertainment, and in this case, interesting accidental tidbits regarding the MCU! Who Knew?! When we met Howard the Duck in the expansive MCU, he was an unexpectedly welcomed addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy film series for their ability to essentially do whatever wacky concept the creative team desired. Having appeared in both team films, then most recently in two episodes of the series What If?, there's clearly someone out there involved who has a love for his role in the universe. From what we already do know about Howard, he's an extraterrestrial anthropomorphic duck and a former resident specimen in Taneleer Tivan's museum – even aiding in the battle against Thanos and his massive army.

When talking to ComicBook.com, Green was asked about his friendship with director James Gunn, as well as what he might know about the next Guardians of the Galaxy considering his previous involvement. Obviously, he didn't reveal much, but we do get some extra confirmation on the characters we should expect to be front and center. The actor jokingly shared with the site, "I don't know if Howard's a part of it, I haven't heard anything about that. The only thing I know is that it's the girls' story, it's the sisters' story, that it's Gamora and Nebula's story. So I don't know if it's a prequel, or if it comes off in the new timeline that's splintered post-the Time Heist. Honestly, I don't know anything about it. I wouldn't be hurt if Howard's not a central character to the sisters' story."

Gunn also recently suggested that the third installment was going to heavily rely on Gamora and Nebula, so at this point, it feels like we're gearing up for a spectacular sibling story of epic proportions. What do you expect to see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when it's released in May of 2023?