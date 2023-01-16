Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Adam Warlock Is "Not A Good Guy" Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer and director James Gunn has teased that while Adam Warlock is "definitely not a good guy," he's also "a baby" that "doesn't understand life well."

We have known that Adam Warlock is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now. He got teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he was probably supposed to be here sooner, but delays with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to the firing incident mean that we've been waiting for a while. Now we know that Adam is coming, and Empire has some new details. For those of you who freak out about continuity, that cacoon at the end of Vol. 2 is not the one that Adam is going to be coming out of. Also, one would think a character created to destroy the Guardians would be a bad guy, but, as always, director and writer James Gunn is not so keen on black-and-white characters. While speaking to Empire, Gunn teased that Adam is not a "good guy," but he's also "a baby," which means he has room to change.

"It's kind of more complicated than that," he tells Empire. "But he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby."

When it comes to casting, people on the internet always seem to think that they know best. You don't need to look any further than Gunn's comment sections when it comes to recasting Superman for everyone to think they know who should play Clark Kent next. It was the same thing for Adam Warlock and his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. People were giving Gunn plenty of names, but he had something else in mind because, as Gunn teases, Adam could become an important character later on.

"People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" says Gunn, who had other ideas. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future. … He could become this really important character."

We know that this movie will be closing the door on the Guardians of the Galaxy in many ways, and it is Gunn saying goodbye to the studio that blasted him into mainstream success. However, that tease with Adam shows that just because this is an ending doesn't mean they are closing this line of storytelling completely. The saying is "when one door closes, another one opens" for no reason, and longterm storytelling like Marvel does certainly applies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.