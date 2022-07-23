Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 High Evolutionary & Cosmo To Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed its first footage at the Marvel Studios Hall H panel, and two more cast members were revealed. Chukwudi Iwuji is playing the High Evolutionary, and Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo The Space Dog. They join all of the regular cast of Guardians in what will end this chapter for the cosmic Marvel team. Also shown in the footage was Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, and lots of emotional beats centered around the origin of Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Make You Cry And That Is Okay

Here is what Karen Gillan had to say about closing this chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy history with director James Gunn: "It was such an amazing experience. I loved working on that movie so much that I'm about to burst. I loved it, it was so good," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor explained to Marvel's official YouTube channel at the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. She then continues, "I just loved where the character went, I loved working with [director James Gunn] again — I'm so glad that he was back with us — it was like the family got reunited."

Gillan later added in the same interview, "I think we've taken it to a whole new level this time. And you know, there might be, maybe, a feeling of closing out a chapter of sorts, so it's a little bittersweet, in a sense. But I think everybody has upped it for this one."

There is so many big characters making their debuts in this film, I hope Gunn is able to juggle it all. I believe in him and trust him completely. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theaters only on May 5th, 2023.