Guy Ritchie's New Film Operation Fortune Out Jan. 21 In Theaters

Guy Ritchie's next film has changed its name and gotten a release date. Formerly known as Five Eyes, it will now be titled Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. It will come to theaters on January 21st. The cast includes frequent Ritchie collaborator Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant. Ritchie directs the film from a screenplay by himself, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies. Both Davies and Atkinson co-wrote Ritchie's last two films, Wrath of Man and The Gentlemen. Statham will produce as well as star. Ritchie also recently worked with Grant in The Gentlemen, with Hartnett also appeared in Ritchie's latest film, Wrath of Man.

Guy Ritchie Continues To Turn In Solid Work

Operation Fortune will tell the story of an MI6 operative and a CIA agent who attempts to stop the sale of deadly technology after being enlisted into the Five Eyes network. Statham will play the MI6 operative while Plaza will take on the role of the CIA agent. Chaos and hilarity ensue, of course. Look, when you go to a Guy Ritchie film, you know what you are getting at this point. Great action, one-liners, and a general sense of chaos. Opening in January has worked out well for him as well; The Gentlemen made good money opening in January in 2019 when it went wide after a soft open in December.

And he always works with a great cast. I will be really curious to see Plaza in this role; this is a little different for her, though we know she is more than capable of handling the whip-fast Guy Ritchie dialogue. I only wish that Charlie Hunnam was in this as well. Besides Statham, I can't think of a more perfect pairing than Ritchie and Charlie. Hopefully, a trailer comes out soon, and he is, in fact, there.